729 FARNHAM PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY 4 BED, 3.5 BATHROOM BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE!! BOASTING BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL--DINING ROOM WITH CROWN MOLDING, WOOD FLOORS AND SLIDING DOORS TO REAR DECK--LIVING ROOM WITH CROWN MOLDING AND WOOD FLOORS--UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORS, CHAIR RAILING, SS APPLIANCES AND DOUBLE OVEN--MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES CARPET, CROWN MOLDING AND ATTACHED MASTER BATHROOM--FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH CARPET AND 4TH BEDROOM--SPACIOUS DECK OVERLOOKING FENCED BACK YARD AND TREES FOR PRIVACY--2 CAR PARKING PAD. COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!