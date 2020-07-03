All apartments in Bel Air North
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

402 HARRISON COURT

402 Harrison Court · (443) 512-0090
Location

402 Harrison Court, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
media room
WONDERFUL BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE UNIT with 2 main floor bedrooms and a spiral staircase leading to a loft (possible 3rd BR). The desirable open floor plan has an updated kitchen, large dining area and a cozy living room with access to the balcony which overlooks manicured open/green space between the buildings and has a convenient storage closet. There is an interior main floor bonus room which could be a media room/office/den. The stackable washer/dryer unit is located in a hallway closet just outside of the master bedroom. Ceramic tile floor in the foyer, carpet in the bedrooms and loft; new wood flooring everywhere else. This is a real find for the discerning tenant. Country feel but located just minutes from downtown Bel Air and 45 minutes from Baltimore. Landlord pays condo association fee (includes trash and snow removal of parking lot and sidewalks); Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant must provide recent pay stubs showing monthly income that is 3X the monthly rent; and previous Landlord contact information. Credit and background checks will be performed. If tenant has a pet, recent documentation from a veterinarian showing that the pet is healthy and current on all vaccinations is required. ALL INITIAL FUNDS MUST BE CERTIFIED (first month's rent made payable to Keller Williams American Premier Realty and any security and/or pet deposits made payable to Landlord). Landlord will accept personal checks, direct deposit, money orders for subsequent rent payments, to be determined between Landlord and Tenant. TENANT PREFERS (BUT DOES NOT DEMAND) WEEKEND SHOWINGS BECAUSE HE WORKS FROM HOME . Unit Available September 1. Apply via Bright Rent Spree--see url in Lease Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 HARRISON COURT have any available units?
402 HARRISON COURT has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 HARRISON COURT have?
Some of 402 HARRISON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 HARRISON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
402 HARRISON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 HARRISON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 HARRISON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 402 HARRISON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 402 HARRISON COURT offers parking.
Does 402 HARRISON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 HARRISON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 HARRISON COURT have a pool?
No, 402 HARRISON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 402 HARRISON COURT have accessible units?
No, 402 HARRISON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 402 HARRISON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 HARRISON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 HARRISON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 HARRISON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
