402 HARRISON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking media room

WONDERFUL BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE UNIT with 2 main floor bedrooms and a spiral staircase leading to a loft (possible 3rd BR). The desirable open floor plan has an updated kitchen, large dining area and a cozy living room with access to the balcony which overlooks manicured open/green space between the buildings and has a convenient storage closet. There is an interior main floor bonus room which could be a media room/office/den. The stackable washer/dryer unit is located in a hallway closet just outside of the master bedroom. Ceramic tile floor in the foyer, carpet in the bedrooms and loft; new wood flooring everywhere else. This is a real find for the discerning tenant. Country feel but located just minutes from downtown Bel Air and 45 minutes from Baltimore. Landlord pays condo association fee (includes trash and snow removal of parking lot and sidewalks); Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant must provide recent pay stubs showing monthly income that is 3X the monthly rent; and previous Landlord contact information. Credit and background checks will be performed. If tenant has a pet, recent documentation from a veterinarian showing that the pet is healthy and current on all vaccinations is required. ALL INITIAL FUNDS MUST BE CERTIFIED (first month's rent made payable to Keller Williams American Premier Realty and any security and/or pet deposits made payable to Landlord). Landlord will accept personal checks, direct deposit, money orders for subsequent rent payments, to be determined between Landlord and Tenant. TENANT PREFERS (BUT DOES NOT DEMAND) WEEKEND SHOWINGS BECAUSE HE WORKS FROM HOME . Unit Available September 1. Apply via Bright Rent Spree--see url in Lease Details.