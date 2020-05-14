303 SIR PAULS PLACE

Welcome to Your New Home! This Move-In Ready Colonial is a Must See and Won't Last Long! Home features -- 6 bedrooms -- 4 full baths -- Bedroom level laundry -- Master suite with private bath and walk-in closets -- Main level bedroom and full bath -- Formal dining room with tray ceiling -- Open kitchen and family room -- Stainless steel appliances -- Center island breakfast bar -- Gar fireplace -- Finished lower level & so much more! For a virtual tour click the link to walk through your new home- https://youtu.be/TNEjcLiKab4
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
