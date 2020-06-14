1933 MEDALLION COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This stunning 4BR stone colonial is situated on a 1/2 acre lot that backs to a wooded natural protection area. Enter into the 2 story grand foyer flooded with natural light to the open living/dining room with hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas oven/stove, island, and granite counter-tops. The kitchen opens to a sun-room with panoramic views of the wooded rear and access to the rear deck. The master bedroom's vaulted ceilings, double doors, and built-in shelving create a bright and open feeling that promotes rest and relaxation. The unfinished basement on the lower level provides ample storage space and walks-out to the rear yard and concrete rear patio.