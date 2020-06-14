All apartments in Bel Air North
Bel Air North, MD
1933 MEDALLION COURT
1933 MEDALLION COURT

1933 Medallion Court · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Medallion Court, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning 4BR stone colonial is situated on a 1/2 acre lot that backs to a wooded natural protection area. Enter into the 2 story grand foyer flooded with natural light to the open living/dining room with hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas oven/stove, island, and granite counter-tops. The kitchen opens to a sun-room with panoramic views of the wooded rear and access to the rear deck. The master bedroom's vaulted ceilings, double doors, and built-in shelving create a bright and open feeling that promotes rest and relaxation. The unfinished basement on the lower level provides ample storage space and walks-out to the rear yard and concrete rear patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have any available units?
1933 MEDALLION COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have?
Some of 1933 MEDALLION COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 MEDALLION COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1933 MEDALLION COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 MEDALLION COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1933 MEDALLION COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1933 MEDALLION COURT does offer parking.
Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 MEDALLION COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have a pool?
No, 1933 MEDALLION COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have accessible units?
No, 1933 MEDALLION COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 MEDALLION COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 MEDALLION COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 MEDALLION COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
