All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
1716 LANDMARK DRIVE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

1716 LANDMARK DRIVE

1716 Landmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1716 Landmark Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious 2nd floor Condo in The Pond! Very quiet neighborhood in Forest Hill. The balcony and windows all have excellent views backing to trees. Very open living area with a breakfast and dining area off the kitchen. 2 updated full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE have any available units?
1716 LANDMARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
Is 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1716 LANDMARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College