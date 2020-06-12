/
3 bedroom apartments
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD
6741 Black Duck Ct
6741 Black Duck Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Frederick Townhome - Property Id: 299224 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome with fenced yard and deck in park like setting plus includes swimming pool membership/tennis courts/playground.
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2432 sqft
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area.
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.
6414 Walcott Ln
6414 Walcott Lane, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2617 sqft
Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq.
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.
5363 REGAL CT
5363 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautifully maintained townhome in the Ballenger Creek area. Conveniently located to schools, shopping , entertainment, and commuter routes.
Overlook
603 Himes Ave 103
603 Himes Avenue, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1058 sqft
Unit 103 Available 06/25/20 603 Himes Avenue Unit - Property Id: 293094 This unit shows exceptionally well. New carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted. Master bedroom offers 2 large walk-in closets. Sun room actually provides 3rd bedroom.
532 Lancaster Place
532 Lancaster Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
532 Lancaster Place Available 08/01/20 UPDATED & Adorable 3BD/1.
Frederick Heights
1301 DANBERRY DRIVE
1301 Danberry Drive, Frederick, MD
4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk up basement, 2 car garages. Hardwood Floor on main level. It will be available on July 1, 2020 but show now. SHED is not included in rental and owner will have access to it at any time. 1 Year minimum.
4416 ARABY CHURCH ROAD
4416 Araby Church Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1463 sqft
First time rental, available immediately! Pets accepted. Gorgeous one acre lot. NO HOA! Updated kitchen. Lots of exterior storage buildings. House is in superior condition.
Ballenger Creek Center
614 CAWLEY DRIVE
614 Cawley Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
MOVE-IN-READY...Townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths, over 1800 sf. Minutes from 270/70/340/15 and close to restaurants and shopping.
5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL
5625 Scott Ridge Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Frederick
101 W SOUTH STREET
101 West South Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
13158 sqft
If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight.
Carrollton
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
200 TOBIAS RUN
200 Tobias Run, Middletown, MD
Beautiful home in Glenbrook w/ heated pool & hot tub! Opening and closing of pool expense will be provided by the owners! Many upgrades throughout including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, a bonus room in the basement, pool table, wet bar,
Wormans Mill
2485 5 Shillings Rd.
2485 Five Shillings Rd, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available 06/16/20 wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875 1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill large living room with dual-sided
Taskers Chance
110 Penwick Cir
110 Penwick Circle, Frederick, MD
Great Townhome in Frederick, this property offer 4BR, 2 FB, 2HB, huge country kitchen with center island fresh paint and new flooring throughout, fireplace and deck great for entertaining.
