6741 Black Duck Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6741 Black Duck Ct

6741 Black Duck Court · No Longer Available
Location

6741 Black Duck Court, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
playground
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Frederick Townhome - Property Id: 299224

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome with fenced yard and deck in park like setting plus includes swimming pool membership/tennis courts/playground. The unit was updated at the end of 2018. This well maintained development is close to shopping, schools, entertainment and recreational facilities and a convenient commuter location for major business centers including Washington DC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299224
Property Id 299224

(RLNE5850849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Black Duck Ct have any available units?
6741 Black Duck Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ballenger Creek, MD.
What amenities does 6741 Black Duck Ct have?
Some of 6741 Black Duck Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Black Duck Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Black Duck Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Black Duck Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Black Duck Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Black Duck Ct offer parking?
No, 6741 Black Duck Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6741 Black Duck Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6741 Black Duck Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Black Duck Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6741 Black Duck Ct has a pool.
Does 6741 Black Duck Ct have accessible units?
No, 6741 Black Duck Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Black Duck Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Black Duck Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6741 Black Duck Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6741 Black Duck Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
