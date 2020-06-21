6612 Duncan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome.



4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.

3.5 Bathrooms.

Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.

Dining area and family room area right off kitchen. Slider door leads to wonderful private deck .

Supersized areas with large windows.

Finished Basement.

Large Deck.

Fenced Backyard. Slider doors to paver brick patio and private yard.

2 assigned Parking Spaces.



Close to Schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shops and Restaurants. Near to Ballenger Creek Park.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!

Available features in the area: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat. Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.