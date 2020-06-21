6612 Duncan Place

Amenities
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome.
4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.
3.5 Bathrooms.
Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
Dining area and family room area right off kitchen. Slider door leads to wonderful private deck .
Supersized areas with large windows.
Finished Basement.
Large Deck.
Fenced Backyard. Slider doors to paver brick patio and private yard.
2 assigned Parking Spaces.
Close to Schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shops and Restaurants. Near to Ballenger Creek Park.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!
Available features in the area: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat. Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.