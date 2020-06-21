All apartments in Ballenger Creek
6612 Duncan Place

6612 Duncan Place · (410) 989-4060
Location

6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2168 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome.

4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.
3.5 Bathrooms.
Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
Dining area and family room area right off kitchen. Slider door leads to wonderful private deck .
Supersized areas with large windows.
Finished Basement.
Large Deck.
Fenced Backyard. Slider doors to paver brick patio and private yard.
2 assigned Parking Spaces.

Close to Schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shops and Restaurants. Near to Ballenger Creek Park.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!
Available features in the area: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat. Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

