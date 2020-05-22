All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

4419 RENN STREET

4419 Renn Street · No Longer Available
Location

4419 Renn Street, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located single family home ready for you to move in! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath and off street parking & fenced back yard. Lots of space on the main level upgraded kitchen and light filled sun room. Finished basement with space for an office and large fully finished rec room. Good storage space in the basement and shed. Minimum income $92,000, minimum credit 600, no pets! To apply visit: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp Submit most recent pay stub, most recent w-2 and a photo ID

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 RENN STREET have any available units?
4419 RENN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4419 RENN STREET have?
Some of 4419 RENN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 RENN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4419 RENN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 RENN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4419 RENN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4419 RENN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4419 RENN STREET does offer parking.
Does 4419 RENN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4419 RENN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 RENN STREET have a pool?
No, 4419 RENN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4419 RENN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4419 RENN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 RENN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 RENN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4419 RENN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4419 RENN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
