Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath. Easy to maintain wood floors on both levels in the living room, dining room and the bedrooms. Ceramic titles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Community amenities include tot lot and an outdoor pool. Commuters dream home, conveniently located near ICC, Glenmont metro and main through fare. Property available July 1st 2020. Kindly follow county and CDC Covid-19 health and precautionary guidelines to view the property and thanks for your interest!!