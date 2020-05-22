All apartments in Aspen Hill
Aspen Hill, MD
2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE
2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE

2104 Blue Knob Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Blue Knob Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful and Spacious!!! Townhome in convenient Longmead Crossing subdivision right off the ICC. Easy highway access for quick commuting and close to metro, shopping and restaurants! Open Floor Design!!! Main level features foyer area, a half bath, living room, dining area and Huge kitchen with a breakfast nook and large outdoor deck. Lower level has finished basement with separate entrance with full bath, bedroom, kitchen and living room area with gas fireplace. Walkout to patio. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a large master suite and private bath with soaking tub & tiled walk-in shower. Convenient stacked washer/dryer combo on the upper level. Two assigned parking spaces in front of home and lots of street parking. Community features walking trails, playgrounds, pool and tennis courts.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have any available units?
2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have?
Some of 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

