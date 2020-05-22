2104 BLUE KNOB TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful and Spacious!!! Townhome in convenient Longmead Crossing subdivision right off the ICC. Easy highway access for quick commuting and close to metro, shopping and restaurants! Open Floor Design!!! Main level features foyer area, a half bath, living room, dining area and Huge kitchen with a breakfast nook and large outdoor deck. Lower level has finished basement with separate entrance with full bath, bedroom, kitchen and living room area with gas fireplace. Walkout to patio. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a large master suite and private bath with soaking tub & tiled walk-in shower. Convenient stacked washer/dryer combo on the upper level. Two assigned parking spaces in front of home and lots of street parking. Community features walking trails, playgrounds, pool and tennis courts.....