Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Westwinds

1029 Spa Rd · (410) 204-2497
Location

1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1022-I · Avail. Jul 18

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 1044-L · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 1041-L · Avail. Aug 2

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwinds.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
Live in Annapolis, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of Forest Drive and West Street, Westwinds Apartments is just minutes away from the United States Naval Academy as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Washington D.C. has to offer.Westwinds Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include an in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool and fitness center, to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. convenient location, Westwinds Apartments is the place for you in Annapolis. You deserve the best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.Take a swim in your gorgeous pool, stroll through your pet-friendly community or spend time relaxing in the picnic area. If you're looking for a home close to the Naval Academy or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home, think Westwinds!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $55/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwinds have any available units?
Westwinds has 10 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwinds have?
Some of Westwinds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwinds currently offering any rent specials?
Westwinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwinds pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwinds is pet friendly.
Does Westwinds offer parking?
Yes, Westwinds offers parking.
Does Westwinds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwinds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwinds have a pool?
Yes, Westwinds has a pool.
Does Westwinds have accessible units?
No, Westwinds does not have accessible units.
Does Westwinds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwinds has units with dishwashers.
