Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging car wash area carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center

Live in Annapolis, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of Forest Drive and West Street, Westwinds Apartments is just minutes away from the United States Naval Academy as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Washington D.C. has to offer.Westwinds Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include an in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool and fitness center, to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. convenient location, Westwinds Apartments is the place for you in Annapolis. You deserve the best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.Take a swim in your gorgeous pool, stroll through your pet-friendly community or spend time relaxing in the picnic area. If you're looking for a home close to the Naval Academy or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home, think Westwinds!