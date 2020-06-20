50 Sandstone Court Unit J

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice maker, wine or beverage refrigerator, over the stove microwave and more! Kitchen shines with plenty of natural and recessed lighting, granite countertops, tile floors and a classic subway tile backsplash. Other features include high ceilings, large stacked washer/dryer in unit, fireplace, large foyer/mudroom, and deck overlooking common areas. Short walk to Quiet Waters Park and just 3 miles from Eastport and Downtown. $1,795/mo includes pool, gym and parking. Pets on a case by case basis.



(RLNE5743904)