Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

50 Sandstone Court Unit J

50 Sandstone Court · (443) 300-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Sandstone Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 50 Sandstone Court Unit J · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice maker, wine or beverage refrigerator, over the stove microwave and more! Kitchen shines with plenty of natural and recessed lighting, granite countertops, tile floors and a classic subway tile backsplash. Other features include high ceilings, large stacked washer/dryer in unit, fireplace, large foyer/mudroom, and deck overlooking common areas. Short walk to Quiet Waters Park and just 3 miles from Eastport and Downtown. $1,795/mo includes pool, gym and parking. Pets on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5743904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have any available units?
50 Sandstone Court Unit J has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have?
Some of 50 Sandstone Court Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Sandstone Court Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
50 Sandstone Court Unit J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Sandstone Court Unit J pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J is pet friendly.
Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J does offer parking.
Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J has a pool.
Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have accessible units?
No, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Sandstone Court Unit J have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Sandstone Court Unit J does not have units with air conditioning.
