Annapolis Neck, MD
421 FERRY POINT RD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

421 FERRY POINT RD

421 Ferry Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

421 Ferry Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE! Live the luxe waterfront lifestyle in this stunning Wild Rose Shores home. Totally private, heated waterside pool with integral spa and waterfalls. Spectacular views down the South River, a private pier on a protected cove, and three levels of waterside porches. Dramatic living room with 30 ft ceiling and hand-carved moldings. Formal dining room overlooking the pool and river. The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounds a large center island with breakfast bar. The great room with gas fireplace opens to the waterside porch. The huge master bedroom has water views, a private deck and 2 walk-in closets. Spa-like master bath with marble counters, jetted tub, and oversized steam shower. Four additional bedrooms, each with a luxurious bathroom. Spacious game room with gas fireplace and two laundry centers. Fully fenced yard, in-ground sprinkler system, and oversized 2-car garage with epoxy floor complete the package. Located minutes from Route 50 and downtown Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 FERRY POINT RD have any available units?
421 FERRY POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 421 FERRY POINT RD have?
Some of 421 FERRY POINT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 FERRY POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
421 FERRY POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 FERRY POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 421 FERRY POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 421 FERRY POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 421 FERRY POINT RD offers parking.
Does 421 FERRY POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 FERRY POINT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 FERRY POINT RD have a pool?
Yes, 421 FERRY POINT RD has a pool.
Does 421 FERRY POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 421 FERRY POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 421 FERRY POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 FERRY POINT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 FERRY POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 FERRY POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.

