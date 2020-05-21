421 FERRY POINT RD

Amenities

THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE! Live the luxe waterfront lifestyle in this stunning Wild Rose Shores home. Totally private, heated waterside pool with integral spa and waterfalls. Spectacular views down the South River, a private pier on a protected cove, and three levels of waterside porches. Dramatic living room with 30 ft ceiling and hand-carved moldings. Formal dining room overlooking the pool and river. The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounds a large center island with breakfast bar. The great room with gas fireplace opens to the waterside porch. The huge master bedroom has water views, a private deck and 2 walk-in closets. Spa-like master bath with marble counters, jetted tub, and oversized steam shower. Four additional bedrooms, each with a luxurious bathroom. Spacious game room with gas fireplace and two laundry centers. Fully fenced yard, in-ground sprinkler system, and oversized 2-car garage with epoxy floor complete the package. Located minutes from Route 50 and downtown Annapolis.