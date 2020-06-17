35 POPLAR POINT RD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This home resides in the coveted neighborhood of Poplar Point and is only mins. from Annapolis town center, route 50 and downtown Annapolis. The home is over 4,500 sq ft and offers 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, remodeled kitchen, updated hardwood floors, recently added Pella windows throughout the home, recently added architectural shingles, newer HVAC and the list goes on. The layout of the home is exceptional w/ casual living & formal entertaining in mind. It offers both a formal dining room and a breakfast room, crown molding, 10 foot ceilings, fully finished basement with a full bathroom , an in-law suite with an updated bathroom above the 3 car garage , the attic was recently finished to included a half bath and there are 3 wood fireplaces. While the home offers plenty of space, it does not feel overwhelming, instead the layout of the home makes it family friendly and cozy. Finally, the house is within walking distance to the community center and the boat slip which is INCLUDED. This home is a must see, do not miss this opportunity!