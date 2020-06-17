All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

35 POPLAR POINT RD

35 Poplar Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD 21037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This home resides in the coveted neighborhood of Poplar Point and is only mins. from Annapolis town center, route 50 and downtown Annapolis. The home is over 4,500 sq ft and offers 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, remodeled kitchen, updated hardwood floors, recently added Pella windows throughout the home, recently added architectural shingles, newer HVAC and the list goes on. The layout of the home is exceptional w/ casual living & formal entertaining in mind. It offers both a formal dining room and a breakfast room, crown molding, 10 foot ceilings, fully finished basement with a full bathroom , an in-law suite with an updated bathroom above the 3 car garage , the attic was recently finished to included a half bath and there are 3 wood fireplaces. While the home offers plenty of space, it does not feel overwhelming, instead the layout of the home makes it family friendly and cozy. Finally, the house is within walking distance to the community center and the boat slip which is INCLUDED. This home is a must see, do not miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have any available units?
35 POPLAR POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have?
Some of 35 POPLAR POINT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 POPLAR POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
35 POPLAR POINT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 POPLAR POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 35 POPLAR POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 35 POPLAR POINT RD does offer parking.
Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 POPLAR POINT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have a pool?
No, 35 POPLAR POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 35 POPLAR POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 POPLAR POINT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 POPLAR POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 POPLAR POINT RD has units with air conditioning.
