2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1
2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1

2006 Quay Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Quay Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 Available 05/08/20 Chesapeake Harbour -2BR Ground Level overlooking Pool. - 2006 QUAY VILLAGE COURT.

Luxury Living in Chesapeake Harbour, Ground Floor Condo 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Renovated kitchen with newer ceramic floors and newer appliances, large great room with fireplace, MBR wake up to views of pool and large fields, lots of sunlight and big bay windows. Community Amenities include semi-private fitness center, tennis courts, walking paths, boardwalk, marina, restaurants. Community is gated with 24hrs. Guard.

Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
410-268-8400

(RLNE2464926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have any available units?
2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have?
Some of 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 offer parking?
No, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have a pool?
Yes, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 has a pool.
Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have accessible units?
No, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 does not have units with air conditioning.

