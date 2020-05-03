Amenities

2006 Quay Village Court, Unit T-1 Available 05/08/20 Chesapeake Harbour -2BR Ground Level overlooking Pool. - 2006 QUAY VILLAGE COURT.



Luxury Living in Chesapeake Harbour, Ground Floor Condo 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Renovated kitchen with newer ceramic floors and newer appliances, large great room with fireplace, MBR wake up to views of pool and large fields, lots of sunlight and big bay windows. Community Amenities include semi-private fitness center, tennis courts, walking paths, boardwalk, marina, restaurants. Community is gated with 24hrs. Guard.



