11 POPLAR POINT ROAD

Amenities

This distinctive property maximizes outdoor living with a heated inground pool and spa, screened porch, decks, patios and gardens within a landscaped perimeter and also benefits from 2-zone geothermal heating and air. The colonial exterior conceals a contemporary floor plan with a 2-story Great Room with a prominent masonry gas fireplace and an open staircase with an upper level overlook. The granite and cherry kitchen is well-equipped with name brand appliances and offers bar and built-in seating. A main level office offers privacy from the social spaces. An impressive Owners Suite features a balcony overlooking the pool, a separate office or seating area and a Super Bath with large steam shower, jet tub, separate vanity areas and water closet with bidet. The lower level consists of a Rec Room with built-ins, a gaming room, 5th bedroom and 4th bull bath. The private entrance extends to a circular driveway with ample parking plus easy turnaround at the side-entry garage. Kayak or paddleboard from the community access and keep you boat at the full-service Liberty Marina with pool. Close to major routes, Annapolis Towne Center and Downtown Annapolis. Pets case-by-case. Rent price includes lawn/landscape maintenance and pool maintenance!