All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Find more places like 1017 Pinecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis Neck, MD
/
1017 Pinecrest Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

1017 Pinecrest Drive

1017 Pinecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis Neck
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1017 Pinecrest Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1017 Pinecrest Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained 5 bedroom 3 bath Annapolis Home - Renovated home shows like new. This home has 5 bedroom 3 full bath Custom Kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Pergo floors throughout home, Huge Ceramic Tiled Sun room off rear of home, Fireplace in living room Master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet Beautifully landscaped large fenced yard and deck. Quiet neighborhood, with beautiful trees and landscape. Circular driveway and parking pad.

We offer social distancing options for showings.
Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 48 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have any available units?
1017 Pinecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have?
Some of 1017 Pinecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Pinecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Pinecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Pinecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Pinecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Pinecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Pinecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Pinecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Pinecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Pinecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Pinecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Pinecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Annapolis Neck 2 BedroomsAnnapolis Neck 3 Bedrooms
Annapolis Neck Apartments with BalconyAnnapolis Neck Apartments with Garage
Annapolis Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD
Colesville, MDChestertown, MDChesapeake Beach, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDEdgemere, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College