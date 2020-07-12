Apartment List
366 Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Accokeek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
151 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
St. Charles
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Wake Forest Drive
1500 Wake Forest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Charming, light filled single family home in sought after Westgrove, right outside Old Town. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer baths. Private backyard that backs up to federally protected land.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8601 Washington Ave Alexandria
8601 Washington Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1951 sqft
Spacious Home in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 308555 Single Family Home located in the beautiful Mount Vernon area, corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Size is approximately 1,951 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4685 Pickeral Street
4685 Pickeral Street, Charles County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
This pet friendly rancher is located on a private lot of 1.5 acres, and has 2 bedrooms and 1 tiled bath. Wood flooring throughout this home with carpet in the stepdown den. The kitchen features accent lighting with cut out window overlooking the den.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE
11770 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Spacious updated rambler on a nice large lot. Features beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bright living room, dining room, lower level with bedroom, bath, rec room, mini kitchen. Lots of Parking! Immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.
City Guide for Accokeek, MD

Accokeek is home to the Robert Ware Strauss Ecosystem Farm. Maintained by the Accokeek Foundation, the farm was created in 1991. The learning farm is certified organic and solar-powered. It was designed to address soil issues for regeneration and usage of challenging lands.

Accokeek is an area of Prince George's County in Maryland. Though it is not incorporated, it has an approximate population of 10,500 residents. Though it is urbanized, Accokeek still maintains a large rural area, mixed with residential communities. Its population grew substantially after World War II. In 1942, a roadway now known as Indian Head Highway was constructed, helping to connect Accokeek with Washington, DC. If you are a federal worker, this roadway gives you a convenient route home after a hard day at work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Accokeek, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Accokeek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

