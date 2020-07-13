Apartment List
229 Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hybla Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1638 sqft
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.
Results within 1 mile of Hybla Valley
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
26 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
1500 Wake Forest Drive
1500 Wake Forest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Charming, light filled single family home in sought after Westgrove, right outside Old Town. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer baths. Private backyard that backs up to federally protected land.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
1901 MASON HILL DRIVE
1901 Mason Hill Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2382 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 BRs, 2 Full bath in Upper level, 1 BR with full bath in basement. Approximately 3,500 finished living area. Formal dining room; fireplace in family room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8301 CROWN COURT ROAD
8301 Crown Court Road, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2284 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in sought after Riverside in the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances adjacent to laundry/mudroom and two car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3828 MIRAMONTE PL #B
3828 Miramonte Place, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
This END UNIT is NEWLY PAINTED. This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath corner unit has its own CARPORT & a STORAGE unit, as well as a fenced-in sitting area at the front. There is a community pool for your enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,090
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
44 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hybla Valley, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hybla Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

