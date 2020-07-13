Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some National Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,783
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
803 FAIR WINDS WAY
803 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2508 sqft
3 Bedrooms w/ 4 Full Bathrooms & 1 Half-Bath. Open Kitchen Dining Room & Living Room floorplan w/ fireplace. Open layout Terrace level Family room w/ two sided fireplace. Two car garage

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
508 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2508 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
157 Fleet Street
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1124 sqft
My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids). Experience a massage in front of the electronic fire place. Watch your favorite shows on a 50 inch smart TV.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
869 REGENTS SQUARE
869 Regents Square, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2508 sqft
Welcome to Potomac Overlook at the National Harbor. Luxury Townhouse on 4 levels with 2 car garage. Premium location overlooking a large green area in the community and gorgeous views from the roof terrace.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
43 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,682
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1453 sqft
Ready to leave your car behind? These apartments are located in the center of Crystal City, above the Metro, and feature luxuries from in-unit laundry to putting green, 24-hour gym to on-site coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
141 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,090
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,047
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
109 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
58 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,593
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in National Harbor, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some National Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

