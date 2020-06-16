Amenities
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher. Home also features a large living room and a large family room, carpeting throughout, Central Air, fenced in yard with a shed for extra storage and a fire pit great for entertaining, full size washer/dryer and much much more. Located across the street from Lisby Elementary School. This is a must see. Vouchers are not accepted for this property.
(RLNE4841899)