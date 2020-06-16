All apartments in Aberdeen
727 Edmund Street

727 Edmund Street · (410) 273-9585
Location

727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 727 Edmund Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher. Home also features a large living room and a large family room, carpeting throughout, Central Air, fenced in yard with a shed for extra storage and a fire pit great for entertaining, full size washer/dryer and much much more. Located across the street from Lisby Elementary School. This is a must see. Vouchers are not accepted for this property.

(RLNE4841899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Edmund Street have any available units?
727 Edmund Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Edmund Street have?
Some of 727 Edmund Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Edmund Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Edmund Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Edmund Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Edmund Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 727 Edmund Street offer parking?
No, 727 Edmund Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 Edmund Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Edmund Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Edmund Street have a pool?
No, 727 Edmund Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Edmund Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Edmund Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Edmund Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Edmund Street has units with dishwashers.
