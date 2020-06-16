Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher. Home also features a large living room and a large family room, carpeting throughout, Central Air, fenced in yard with a shed for extra storage and a fire pit great for entertaining, full size washer/dryer and much much more. Located across the street from Lisby Elementary School. This is a must see. Vouchers are not accepted for this property.



(RLNE4841899)