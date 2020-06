Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/31!** April rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath rancher style has been recently updated! NEW paint and carpet throughout. NEW stainless steel appliances and counter tops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a separate office area with ceramic tile floor AND the master bathroom! Enclosed rear yard! Don't miss out on this one! Professionally managed, pets okay case by case.