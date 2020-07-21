468 Hillcrest Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Property Amenities parking garage

Huge rancher in great location in Aberdeen-- Kiss your commute goodbye! - Rancher with in-law suite in basement with separate entrance. Heated garage. Huge home. Hardwood floors throughout ground level. 2010 total renovation. Huge sunroom. Gotta see it to believe it!



4 minutes from I-95 and 4 minutes from APG North. Kiss your commute goodbye!



6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Woodstove.



