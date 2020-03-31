430 Elmhurst Street

Freshly renovated rancher with granite countertops! - Up for rent we have a freshly renovated rancher with granite countertops! Here are the features that make this place great:
1.) 3 Bedroom 2.) 1 Bathroom 3.) New dark hardwood laminate floors all throughout 4.) Granite countertops with an under-mount sink! 5.) New cabinets 6.) New HVAC Central air and heat- no more window ac units! 7.) Nice fenced in back yard 8.) Off street Parking on driveway
This house has it all updated! Ask specials for move ins for qualified applicants.
More pics and online application available on mhpropertymgmt.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
