Aberdeen, MD
430 Elmhurst Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

430 Elmhurst Street

430 Elmhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Elmhurst Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly renovated rancher with granite countertops! - Up for rent we have a freshly renovated rancher with granite countertops! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 3 Bedroom
2.) 1 Bathroom
3.) New dark hardwood laminate floors all throughout
4.) Granite countertops with an under-mount sink!
5.) New cabinets
6.) New HVAC Central air and heat- no more window ac units!
7.) Nice fenced in back yard
8.) Off street Parking on driveway

This house has it all updated! Ask specials for move ins for qualified applicants.

More pics and online application available on mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE4642260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Elmhurst Street have any available units?
430 Elmhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Elmhurst Street have?
Some of 430 Elmhurst Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Elmhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 Elmhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Elmhurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 Elmhurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 430 Elmhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 Elmhurst Street offers parking.
Does 430 Elmhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Elmhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Elmhurst Street have a pool?
No, 430 Elmhurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 Elmhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 430 Elmhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Elmhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Elmhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
