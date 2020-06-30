3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Aberdeen. Fully fenced rear yard. Newly updated kitchen with SS appliances. No smoking. Must have very good credit. Minutes to APG and 95. Can be rented partially furnished for higher monthly rate. Owner is a licensed Realtor.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have any available units?
426 BERNICE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
Is 426 BERNICE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
426 BERNICE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.