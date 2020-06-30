All apartments in Aberdeen
426 BERNICE TERRACE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

426 BERNICE TERRACE

426 Bernice Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

426 Bernice Terrace, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Aberdeen. Fully fenced rear yard. Newly updated kitchen with SS appliances. No smoking. Must have very good credit. Minutes to APG and 95. Can be rented partially furnished for higher monthly rate. Owner is a licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have any available units?
426 BERNICE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
Is 426 BERNICE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
426 BERNICE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 BERNICE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 BERNICE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 BERNICE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

