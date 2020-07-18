1016 Bradish Lane

Amenities

Lovely Westborough Village rental ready for immediate occupancy, move right in to this YOUNG beautifully designed 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and in-unit laundry! This designer kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a breakfast island, brand new stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop! The Open Floor Plan flows right into the family room/dining room combo. Walkout off the family room to a quaint porch, a terrific place to enjoy your morning coffee or a meal! Upgraded Crown Mouldings throughout, along with hardwood flooring in the main living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet, high ceilings and a master bathroom that boasts class and sophistication! His and hers sinks, a soaking tub, and a standup shower with glass doors! This unit truly has everything you are looking for! Westborough Village has a clubhouse with a gym, common area, and a pool to be opened in the Fall! READY for Immediate occupancy!