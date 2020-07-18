All apartments in Worcester County
1016 Bradish Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1016 Bradish Lane

1016 Bradish Lane · (508) 254-5312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1016 Bradish Lane, Worcester County, MA 01581

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Lovely Westborough Village rental ready for immediate occupancy, move right in to this YOUNG beautifully designed 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and in-unit laundry! This designer kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a breakfast island, brand new stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop! The Open Floor Plan flows right into the family room/dining room combo. Walkout off the family room to a quaint porch, a terrific place to enjoy your morning coffee or a meal! Upgraded Crown Mouldings throughout, along with hardwood flooring in the main living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet, high ceilings and a master bathroom that boasts class and sophistication! His and hers sinks, a soaking tub, and a standup shower with glass doors! This unit truly has everything you are looking for! Westborough Village has a clubhouse with a gym, common area, and a pool to be opened in the Fall! READY for Immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Bradish Lane have any available units?
1016 Bradish Lane has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 Bradish Lane have?
Some of 1016 Bradish Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Bradish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Bradish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Bradish Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Bradish Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 1016 Bradish Lane offer parking?
No, 1016 Bradish Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Bradish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Bradish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Bradish Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1016 Bradish Lane has a pool.
Does 1016 Bradish Lane have accessible units?
No, 1016 Bradish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Bradish Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Bradish Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Bradish Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Bradish Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
