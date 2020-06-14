Apartment List
412 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Winchester Town Center
5 Units Available
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Brattle
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
92 Morningside Dr.
92 Morningside Drive, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
126 Madison
126 Madison Avenue, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Fully Rehabbed, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including free, in unit, full washer and dryer, Living & Dining Room, large eat-in kitchen, GARAGE, functioning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, OFFICE / Bonus Room, walk-in closet, large walk up

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Lawrence Estates
1 Unit Available
36 whittier
36 Whittier Road, Medford, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2029 sqft
available now, lease ends 6/15/21. Lawrence Estates! Beautifully updated 9 room Center Entrance Colonial / Tudor w/ lots of natural woodwork, crown moldings, beamed ceiling, wainscoting & hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
1344 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
97 Playstead
97 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,097
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
84 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,010
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
53 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:49pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
15 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,080
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
City Guide for Winchester, MA

Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winchester, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

