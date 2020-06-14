183 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA
Weymouth was the birthplace ofAbigail Smith Adams. The same Abigail Smith Adams who married President John Adams and gave birth to President John Quincy Adams.
Formally known as the Town of Weymouth, Weymouth City houses a cosmopolitan population characterized by immense cultural alteration. With a population density of 3,174 people per square mile, Weymouth is home to 53,788 people, 22,435 households (2005 census), and a 10 to 9 female to male ratio. It has a considerable young population with 30% of the population being under the age of 24 years old and 48% under the age of 44 years old.
Finding an apartment in Weymouth Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.