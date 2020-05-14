41 Angeline St

Amenities

online portal

Unit Amenities Property Amenities online portal

SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included. Water, sewer, and trash. Gas heat and electric separate. Bonus room walk through and storage. Book your showing today! This property provides an online portal for paying rent and submitting maintenance requests through VP Management. Contact us to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5677215)