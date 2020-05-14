All apartments in West Springfield Town
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

41 Angeline St

41 Angeline Street · (413) 331-5100
Location

41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA 01089
Mittineague

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 41 Angeline St · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
online portal
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included. Water, sewer, and trash. Gas heat and electric separate. Bonus room walk through and storage. Book your showing today! This property provides an online portal for paying rent and submitting maintenance requests through VP Management. Contact us to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5677215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Angeline St have any available units?
41 Angeline St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 41 Angeline St currently offering any rent specials?
41 Angeline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Angeline St pet-friendly?
No, 41 Angeline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield Town.
Does 41 Angeline St offer parking?
No, 41 Angeline St does not offer parking.
Does 41 Angeline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Angeline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Angeline St have a pool?
No, 41 Angeline St does not have a pool.
Does 41 Angeline St have accessible units?
No, 41 Angeline St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Angeline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Angeline St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Angeline St have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Angeline St does not have units with air conditioning.
