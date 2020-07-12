All apartments in West Springfield Town
The Courtyards
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

The Courtyards

1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42 · (413) 337-3022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA 01089
Mittineague

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courtyards.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA . Our community is conveniently located just minutes from all your shopping, dining and entertainment needs, and feature New Englands finest apartment efficiencies. Contact us today to tour one of our beautiful apartment or for more information on living at our community! We are proud to offer the best West Springfield apartments for rent in West Side, and can't wait for you to call The Courtyards your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Some breed restrictions - please contact the office for details
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Two sizes of additional storage available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courtyards have any available units?
The Courtyards doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield Town, MA.
What amenities does The Courtyards have?
Some of The Courtyards's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courtyards currently offering any rent specials?
The Courtyards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Courtyards pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courtyards is pet friendly.
Does The Courtyards offer parking?
Yes, The Courtyards offers parking.
Does The Courtyards have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Courtyards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courtyards have a pool?
No, The Courtyards does not have a pool.
Does The Courtyards have accessible units?
No, The Courtyards does not have accessible units.
Does The Courtyards have units with dishwashers?
No, The Courtyards does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Courtyards have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Courtyards has units with air conditioning.
