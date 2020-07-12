Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA . Our community is conveniently located just minutes from all your shopping, dining and entertainment needs, and feature New Englands finest apartment efficiencies. Contact us today to tour one of our beautiful apartment or for more information on living at our community! We are proud to offer the best West Springfield apartments for rent in West Side, and can't wait for you to call The Courtyards your new home!