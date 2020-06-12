/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 PM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Howe St.
41 Howe Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Wellesley Farm House - Property Id: 245225 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245225 Property Id 245225 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826651)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Oakland St
45 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1400 sqft
Charming Wellesley Hills Rental - Property Id: 289127 Charming 3 Bedroom contemporary house with new kitchen and masterbath. Kitchen and living room are open design.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
42 Edmunds Rd.
42 Edmunds Road, Wellesley, MA
Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
67 Oak St
67 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street - Unit 1
2 Elm St, Wellesley, MA
Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Wellesley
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
1102 Boylston St.
1102 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
379 Hunnewell St.
379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
126 Sherburn Ciircle
126 Sherburn Circle, Middlesex County, MA
A very spacious single-family home on a beautiful tree-lined street with multiple levels of living space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently
Results within 5 miles of Wellesley
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1491 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1420 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1563 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,740
1343 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1458 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
417 Watertown St 1
417 Watertown St, Newton, MA
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Massive Duplex in Nonantum Region! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 299041 Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton.
Similar Pages
Wellesley 2 BedroomsWellesley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellesley 3 BedroomsWellesley Apartments with Balcony
Wellesley Apartments with GymWellesley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellesley Apartments with ParkingWellesley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA