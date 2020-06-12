Apartment List
/
MA
/
wellesley
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Howe St.
41 Howe Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Wellesley Farm House - Property Id: 245225 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245225 Property Id 245225 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826651)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Oakland St
45 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1400 sqft
Charming Wellesley Hills Rental - Property Id: 289127 Charming 3 Bedroom contemporary house with new kitchen and masterbath. Kitchen and living room are open design.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
42 Edmunds Rd.
42 Edmunds Road, Wellesley, MA
Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
67 Oak St
67 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street - Unit 1
2 Elm St, Wellesley, MA
Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Wellesley

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
1102 Boylston St.
1102 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
379 Hunnewell St.
379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
126 Sherburn Ciircle
126 Sherburn Circle, Middlesex County, MA
A very spacious single-family home on a beautiful tree-lined street with multiple levels of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently
Results within 5 miles of Wellesley
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1491 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1420 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1563 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,740
1343 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1458 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
417 Watertown St 1
417 Watertown St, Newton, MA
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Massive Duplex in Nonantum Region! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 299041 Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton.

Similar Pages

Wellesley 2 BedroomsWellesley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellesley 3 BedroomsWellesley Apartments with Balcony
Wellesley Apartments with GymWellesley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellesley Apartments with ParkingWellesley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellesley Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellesley Furnished ApartmentsWellesley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Taunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAExeter, NHMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeMassachusetts Bay Community College
Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker College