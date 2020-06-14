15 Granite St - 2

Amenities
Come look at this recently renovated apartment in a great area of Webster! Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen and dinning room. Significant renovation includes newly installed floors and new paint. Enclosed porches, large hardwood hallways & walk up attic. This apt also has delead certificate.
Nearby shopping, restaurants, and bus routes.
Economical natural gas for heat & hot water.
Washer/Dryer hookups
First, Last, Security deposit required
Balcony, deck, patio, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets