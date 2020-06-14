All apartments in Webster
Find more places like 15 Granite St - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Webster, MA
/
15 Granite St - 2
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:50 PM

15 Granite St - 2

15 Granite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15 Granite Street, Webster, MA 01570

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come look at this recently renovated apartment in a great area of Webster! Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen and dinning room. Significant renovation includes newly installed floors and new paint. Enclosed porches, large hardwood hallways & walk up attic. This apt also has delead certificate.

Nearby shopping, restaurants, and bus routes.

Economical natural gas for heat & hot water.
Washer/Dryer hookups

First, Last, Security deposit required
Balcony, deck, patio, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Granite St - 2 have any available units?
15 Granite St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, MA.
What amenities does 15 Granite St - 2 have?
Some of 15 Granite St - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Granite St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Granite St - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Granite St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Webster.
Does 15 Granite St - 2 offer parking?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Granite St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Granite St - 2 have a pool?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Granite St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Granite St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Granite St - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Granite St - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MANashua, NH
Newton, MAMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIManchester, CTLexington, MA
Norwood, MANorwich, CTAttleboro, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeBecker College
Berklee College of Music