/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
North Randolph
12 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
44 Waterfall Dr.
44 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
28 Waterfall Dr.
28 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1103 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
33 Waterfall Dr.
33 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Waterfall Dr.
31 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1096 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
8 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1355 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Similar Pages
Stoughton 1 BedroomsStoughton 2 BedroomsStoughton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStoughton Accessible ApartmentsStoughton Apartments with Balcony
Stoughton Apartments with GarageStoughton Apartments with GymStoughton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStoughton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStoughton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA