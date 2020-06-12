/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
83 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
59 Waterfall Dr.
59 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1225 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Tile Flooring Carpeting Walk-in Closets Vaulted Ceilings Extra Storage Custom Accent walls Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
44 Waterfall Dr.
44 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
28 Waterfall Dr.
28 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1103 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
33 Waterfall Dr.
33 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1225 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Waterfall Dr.
31 Waterfall Drive, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1096 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Norwood
20 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
16 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1355 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
165 Plymouth Dr.
165 Plymouth Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
