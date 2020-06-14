Apartment List
324 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stoneham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Haywardville
1 Unit Available
157 Franklin St
157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
845 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER.
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wyoming
1 Unit Available
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1901 sqft
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
85 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
15 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,080
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
City Guide for Stoneham, MA

A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.

Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stoneham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stoneham, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stoneham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

