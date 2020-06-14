324 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA with hardwood floors
A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.
Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stoneham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.