9 Atwood Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 7 rooms,3 bedrooms,1 bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home.Recently renovated on a lovely corner lot with a huge yard.Newer white cabinets.. eat in Kitchen.Shining hardwood floors through the unit.Newer windows,new heating system.Bright living room,formal dining room.Master bedroom with enclosed three season porch and exit to exterior.Small bonus room,that would make a nice home office/den.Basement for storage and washer/dryer hook ups.3 car parking.Awesome location!Close to Busline #132,and routes 93/95.About 20 minute drive to Boston.Close to the Redstone Shopping Center.Available August1st.