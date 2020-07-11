All apartments in Stoneham
9 Atwood Ave.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

9 Atwood Ave

9 Atwood Avenue · (617) 566-0300
Location

9 Atwood Avenue, Stoneham, MA 02180
Nobility Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 7 rooms,3 bedrooms,1 bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home.Recently renovated on a lovely corner lot with a huge yard.Newer white cabinets.. eat in Kitchen.Shining hardwood floors through the unit.Newer windows,new heating system.Bright living room,formal dining room.Master bedroom with enclosed three season porch and exit to exterior.Small bonus room,that would make a nice home office/den.Basement for storage and washer/dryer hook ups.3 car parking.Awesome location!Close to Busline #132,and routes 93/95.About 20 minute drive to Boston.Close to the Redstone Shopping Center.Available August1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9 Atwood Ave have any available units?
9 Atwood Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Atwood Ave have?
Some of 9 Atwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Atwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9 Atwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Atwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9 Atwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stoneham.
Does 9 Atwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9 Atwood Ave offers parking.
Does 9 Atwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Atwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Atwood Ave have a pool?
No, 9 Atwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9 Atwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9 Atwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Atwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Atwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Atwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Atwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

