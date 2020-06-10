35 Narragansett Street - 5005-1

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated

This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital. With over 1,200 sq ft this first-floor apartment features gas heat/hot water, off-street parking, 8' ceilings, a spacious kitchen, dedicated dining and living rooms, and washer dryer hookups in the basement! Utilities include water/sewer, trash, lawn maintenance, and snow plowing. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. (Photos coming soon, the property is under renovation)



Amount to move in is first, last and security deposit (3x the rent) *Credit and Background Checks required *Income verification required, co-signers as needed Message us for a showing today! We fully comply with all fair housing laws, including those which prohibit discrimination against families with children and individuals with disabilities. We also strictly comply with the Massachusetts Lead Law, which prohibits discrimination against families with children under age 6 due to the presence of lead paint and requires landlords to abate paint hazards when a child under the age of 6 resides in the building.



APPLY AT: www.werent413.com