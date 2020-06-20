All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 16 Partridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MA
/
16 Partridge Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:48 PM

16 Partridge Drive

16 Partridge Drive · (866) 500-7064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Sixteen Acres
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA 01119
Sixteen Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before its gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted. Want to tour this home NOW? Get on-demand access using our self showing option. Simply visit the home, follow the directions to access, and tour instantly!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Partridge Drive have any available units?
16 Partridge Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16 Partridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Partridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Partridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Partridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16 Partridge Drive offer parking?
No, 16 Partridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16 Partridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Partridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Partridge Drive have a pool?
No, 16 Partridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 Partridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Partridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Partridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Partridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Partridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Partridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Partridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir
Springfield, MA 01119
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr
Springfield, MA 01106

Similar Pages

Springfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield Apartments with Balcony
Springfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringfield Apartments with Parking
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew Britain, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MA
Naugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Park
Sixteen Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Springfield CollegeWestern New England University
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity