apartments under 1700
115 Apartments under $1,700 for rent in Somerville, MA
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ten Hills
35 Derby
35 Derby Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
ROOF DECK! Great Ten Hills' 1 bedroom unit! HUGE ROOF DECK right off the living room! This is a great space, good size living room and bedroom with gigantic closet, plenty of storage at the back and shelving for shoes, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
43 Units Available
Riverside
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line & Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Cambridge
2 Ware St 8
2 Ware St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Charming Harvard Square Studio - Property Id: 317920 This charming studio features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and an ensuite bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
6 Harris Circle
6 Harris Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Harris Circle in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
15 Piggott Road
15 Piggott Road, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Piggott Road in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Medford
29 Harvard Ave 45
29 Harvard Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 45 Available 08/01/20 $1,650 - Exquisite 1 Bdrm 1 Bath Apt in Medford - Property Id: 134603 1 bedroom 1 bath 3rd floor updated stylish apartment with hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, modern lighting, stainless steel
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
67 Walker Street
67 Walker Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
479 sqft
Harvard Vicinity - Cute and sizeable STUDIO with sleeping alcove, set back from the street, and within walk to Harvard Universities and T station in an idyllic garden setting! Open living, kitchen and dining with decorative brick fireplace, tiled
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
19 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Allston
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
27 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Verified
Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Contact for Availability
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
3 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.
