Somerset, MA
91 MASON AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:54 PM

91 MASON AVE

91 Mason Avenue · (508) 677-3629
Location

91 Mason Avenue, Somerset, MA 02726
Brayton Point

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IN JUNE, 3 bedroom, single family, 1 bath, living room, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, off street parking, gas baseboard heat, washer dryer hook up in basement, electric dryer, storage in basement, appliances included, no utilities, tenant will be responsible for the snow removal, the owner will take care of the lawn, tenancy at will, owner is looking for first months rent and security deposit, a total of $4,000.00 before moving in, we check for evictions, criminal back ground, references, and credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 MASON AVE have any available units?
91 MASON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset, MA.
What amenities does 91 MASON AVE have?
Some of 91 MASON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 MASON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
91 MASON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 MASON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 91 MASON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset.
Does 91 MASON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 91 MASON AVE does offer parking.
Does 91 MASON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 MASON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 MASON AVE have a pool?
No, 91 MASON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 91 MASON AVE have accessible units?
No, 91 MASON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 91 MASON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 MASON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 MASON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 MASON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
