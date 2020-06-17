91 MASON AVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE IN JUNE, 3 bedroom, single family, 1 bath, living room, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, off street parking, gas baseboard heat, washer dryer hook up in basement, electric dryer, storage in basement, appliances included, no utilities, tenant will be responsible for the snow removal, the owner will take care of the lawn, tenancy at will, owner is looking for first months rent and security deposit, a total of $4,000.00 before moving in, we check for evictions, criminal back ground, references, and credit.