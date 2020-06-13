Apartment List
/
MA
/
salem
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Salem, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
70 Salem
70 Salem Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRES INCLUDING SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT - AVAILABLE 7/1 - Renovated apartment steps from downtown Salem.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
15 lynde
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
*EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES AND SHOWING REQUESTS* Location & Value - Two bedroom apartment in Downtown Salem! This condo rental is located on the third floor of a 4 story building.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Peabody
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12 Lothrop
12 Lothrop Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1460 sqft
300 yards to the water! The open living-dining area with soaring ceilings adjoins the well-appointed gas kitchen, where you can sit at the breakfast bar and plan an evening with friends on the roomy private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Salem
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Proctor
11 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1431 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salem, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Salem 1 BedroomsSalem 2 BedroomsSalem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSalem 3 BedroomsSalem Accessible Apartments
Salem Apartments with BalconySalem Apartments with GarageSalem Apartments with GymSalem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSalem Apartments with Parking
Salem Apartments with PoolSalem Apartments with Washer-DryerSalem Dog Friendly ApartmentsSalem Pet Friendly PlacesSalem Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAMelrose, MADanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA
Methuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salem
Downtown Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Salem State UniversityHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University