Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:00 PM

258 Chestnut Farm Way

258 Chestnut Farm Way · (508) 822-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA 02767

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727

Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers. Our amenities include a business center, fitness center, pool, and heated spa! Garages and storage units also available on site. On site and emergency maintenance provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283727
Property Id 283727

(RLNE5792093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have any available units?
258 Chestnut Farm Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have?
Some of 258 Chestnut Farm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Chestnut Farm Way currently offering any rent specials?
258 Chestnut Farm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Chestnut Farm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Chestnut Farm Way is pet friendly.
Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way offer parking?
Yes, 258 Chestnut Farm Way offers parking.
Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Chestnut Farm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have a pool?
Yes, 258 Chestnut Farm Way has a pool.
Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have accessible units?
No, 258 Chestnut Farm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Chestnut Farm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Chestnut Farm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Chestnut Farm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
