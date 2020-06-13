/
/
raynham center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:56 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Raynham Center, MA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Chestnut Farm Way
206 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Second floor 2BR/2BA near community amenities - Property Id: 283710 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,695/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Raynham Center
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Arthur St
30 Arthur St, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517 3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16 Union Street
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Union Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
41 Shaw Road
41 Shaw Road, Bridgewater, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom apartment located near Bridgewater State University. Stackable laundry in unit. Townhouse style apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Raynham Center
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
33 Winona Ave
33 Winona St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
GROUP SHOWING: Sunday, June 14th, 12-1:30. Westside 2 bedroom apartment with kitchen, living room and dining room on the 1st. Very CLEAN unit, set in a well established neighborhood with numerous shops nearby. July 1st occupancy available.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677770)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
82 Mill Street
82 Mill Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1831 sqft
Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, single-family home will be available for occupancy mid-June.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
910 sqft
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Raynham Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
Some of the colleges located in the Raynham Center area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MABarnstable Town, MA