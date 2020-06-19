All apartments in Randolph
Find more places like
Prynne Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randolph, MA
/
Prynne Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Prynne Hills

9 Bay Drive · (424) 348-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Randolph
See all
North Randolph
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA 02021
North Randolph

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 0099 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1633 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0118 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,591

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prynne Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
package receiving
playground
When you find a place to live as unique as Prynne Hills, you don't pass it up. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in Randolph and Canton, MA, combine the beauty of the outdoors with quick access to shops, dining, and entertainment.Split between Randolph and Canton, our community gives you the best both towns have to offer. With multiple preservation areas right in your backyard, you'll have the restorative qualities of a wooded retreat with quick access to major roadways and public transport to connect you to the Boston area.Inside our pet-friendly community, you'll find it all. A modern fitness center allows you to drop your gym membership and reach your health goals from the comfort of your own community. The onsite dog park makes bonding time with your pup an easy part of your routine, while multiple community areas give you the perfect area to kick back in good company. No matter what your daily life looks like, you'll find the perfect balance at Prynne Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: N/A
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: No Weight Limit. Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot, detached and attached garages available.
Storage Details: 5x7 storage $30
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Prynne Hills have any available units?
Prynne Hills has 15 units available starting at $1,802 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prynne Hills have?
Some of Prynne Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prynne Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Prynne Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prynne Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Prynne Hills is pet friendly.
Does Prynne Hills offer parking?
Yes, Prynne Hills offers parking.
Does Prynne Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prynne Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prynne Hills have a pool?
Yes, Prynne Hills has a pool.
Does Prynne Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Prynne Hills has accessible units.
Does Prynne Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prynne Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Prynne Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prynne Hills has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W
Randolph, MA 02368

Similar Pages

Randolph 1 BedroomsRandolph 2 BedroomsRandolph Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRandolph Apartments with PoolRandolph Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Randolph

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music