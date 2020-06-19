Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit game room green community guest parking package receiving playground

When you find a place to live as unique as Prynne Hills, you don't pass it up. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in Randolph and Canton, MA, combine the beauty of the outdoors with quick access to shops, dining, and entertainment.Split between Randolph and Canton, our community gives you the best both towns have to offer. With multiple preservation areas right in your backyard, you'll have the restorative qualities of a wooded retreat with quick access to major roadways and public transport to connect you to the Boston area.Inside our pet-friendly community, you'll find it all. A modern fitness center allows you to drop your gym membership and reach your health goals from the comfort of your own community. The onsite dog park makes bonding time with your pup an easy part of your routine, while multiple community areas give you the perfect area to kick back in good company. No matter what your daily life looks like, you'll find the perfect balance at Prynne Hills.