Amenities
When you find a place to live as unique as Prynne Hills, you don't pass it up. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in Randolph and Canton, MA, combine the beauty of the outdoors with quick access to shops, dining, and entertainment.Split between Randolph and Canton, our community gives you the best both towns have to offer. With multiple preservation areas right in your backyard, you'll have the restorative qualities of a wooded retreat with quick access to major roadways and public transport to connect you to the Boston area.Inside our pet-friendly community, you'll find it all. A modern fitness center allows you to drop your gym membership and reach your health goals from the comfort of your own community. The onsite dog park makes bonding time with your pup an easy part of your routine, while multiple community areas give you the perfect area to kick back in good company. No matter what your daily life looks like, you'll find the perfect balance at Prynne Hills.