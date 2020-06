Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Beautifully updated two level, 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located on a dead end street. This property offers you the convenience of location while being in a quiet neighborhood. This is one of few apartments that will offer both comfort and convenience. There are bus stops near by for public transportation. Also close by are grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. It doesn't get much better than this location.