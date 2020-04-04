Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

270 Main Street Available 05/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing*** - ***Utilities Included!***

Great opportunity to call this charming, full-sized house in the heart of Oxford your next home. Previously the Rectory for Grace Church, the home offers four+ bedrooms and two baths; ample room for the whole family or anyone needing space. While tastefully updated, plenty of the striking craftsmanship found in a classic New England home remains, including built-ins and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A nod to modern convenience, there is even a garage! In addition to its central location in town, for nature enthusiasts, the home is close to Hodges Village Dam with miles of biking and hiking trails. Its also just minutes from Rt. 395, making the home commutable to all points. Dont miss this unique chance!



(RLNE4255896)