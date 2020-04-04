All apartments in Oxford
Oxford, MA
270 Main Street
270 Main Street

270 Main Street · (508) 948-0195
Location

270 Main Street, Oxford, MA 01540

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 270 Main Street · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
270 Main Street Available 05/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing*** - ***Utilities Included!***
Great opportunity to call this charming, full-sized house in the heart of Oxford your next home. Previously the Rectory for Grace Church, the home offers four+ bedrooms and two baths; ample room for the whole family or anyone needing space. While tastefully updated, plenty of the striking craftsmanship found in a classic New England home remains, including built-ins and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A nod to modern convenience, there is even a garage! In addition to its central location in town, for nature enthusiasts, the home is close to Hodges Village Dam with miles of biking and hiking trails. Its also just minutes from Rt. 395, making the home commutable to all points. Dont miss this unique chance!

(RLNE4255896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

