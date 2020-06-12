/
3 bedroom apartments
203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Needham, MA
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1458 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
1 Unit Available
379 Hunnewell St.
379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
148 Oak Street
148 Oak Street, Needham, MA
SHOWINGS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD - DRIVE BY ONLY. This home is available for rent beginning August 2, 2020. Desirable in-town Needham location - Close to town center/commuter rail - yet on a lovely residential street.
Results within 1 mile of Needham
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1563 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
1102 Boylston St.
1102 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently
Results within 5 miles of Needham
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1491 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1420 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,740
1343 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
1 Unit Available
346 Hyde Park Ave
346 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 2 bath is just minutes walking distance from Forest Hills Train Station. Renovated finishes offer hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
417 Watertown St 1
417 Watertown St, Newton, MA
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Massive Duplex in Nonantum Region! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 299041 Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
127 Beaconsfield Rd v
127 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511 - Available 9/1 - Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls.
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc
17 Nottinghill Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free laundry in unit! Parking, pet friendly, BC - Property Id: 297543 - Available 9/1 ** No broker fee & One month free!!! ** ** Laundry in unit (Free laundry!!!) ** ** 3D Virtual video tour available!! ** - Beautiful 4 bedroom/1.
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
9 Colliston Rd v
9 Colliston Road, Boston, MA
Unit v Available 09/01/20 Huge 6b/3b, Parking included, Near "T", BC - Property Id: 227359 - Available September 1st ** Only 1/2 Fee ** - Parking included (2 parking spaces) - Washer/dryer in unit (FREE LAUNDRY!) - Less than 5 minutes to T (Green
