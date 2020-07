Amenities

1 bedroom condo in a quiet residential building in Needham. Sunny well sized unit on the 2nd floor unit Spacious living room leading to a large private balcony. Convenient commuter location: less than a mile from I-95 and ~1.5 miles from Hersey Park Commuter Rail station. Generous floor plan with large walk in closet Updated bathroom 1 assigned parking space included (additional parking available - $50/month) Water/Hot water included Laundry is located in the building Available for occupancy September 1, 2020 First, Last and security deposit



Terms: One year lease