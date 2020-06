Elevation at Crown Colony

Amenities

Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt. 3, and 128, with easy access to Boston, just 8 miles away, the Cape and the Rt. 128 Tech. Corridor. ___________APARTMENT FEATURES_________ OPEN CONCEPT LIVING LUXURY KITCHENS WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS VIDEO INTERCOM ACCESS SYSTEM LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLANS CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT ENERGY STAR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER DISHWASHER 9' AND 12' CEILINGS OPTIONAL DEN IN ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS FULL FIRE SAFETY SPRINKLER SYSTEM DECK OR BALCONIES IN SELECT UNITS SUSTAINABLE VINYL PLANK FLOORING GATED COMMUNITY __________RESIDENTIAL FEATURES__________ HEATED, SALT-WATER POOL FITNESS CENTER/ AEROBIC STUDIO TENNIS COURT ICE SKATING RINK BIKE/WALKING/RUNNING TRAILS RESIDENT EVENTS CLUB HOUSE GARDEN CENTER POOL TABLE 2 FIRE PLACES MEDIA LOUNGE ________EVEN MORE______________ 3 PRIVATE WORK NOOKS EVENT SPACE SHUTTLE SERVICE PACKAGE ACCEPTANCE COMMON GRILLING AREA UNDERGROUND PARKING *PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE BASED ON EXACT MOVE IN DATE, LENGTH OF LEASE AND SPECIFIC FLOOR PLAN. *PICTURES REFLECT DIFFERENT FLOOR MODELS



Terms: One year lease